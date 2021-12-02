Two students charged after fight at Liberty High School

Bedford County --- The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office charged two male students after a fight at Liberty High School. It happened Tuesday, November 30 around 3:00 pm.

Deputies say an argument between two male students turned into a physical fight. One student was cut on the face. School staff at Liberty High School separated the two students.

One student was charged with assault and battery and the other is charged with malicious wounding.

Because the students are minors, deputies are not releasing their names.