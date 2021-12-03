The Inn at Virginia Tech decks its halls with 15 trees

The Inn at Virginia Tech's Fashion for Evergreens

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Fashions for Evergreens returns to The Inn at Virginia Tech this holiday season for the 16th year.

The tree decorating competition features 15 themed trees decorated by local businesses and organizations.

These designer-level decorated trees line the foyer and entrance area of the inn and will be on display for public viewing through Jan. 2.

To get in on the holiday fun, you can vote for your favorite evergreen in person by using a QR code at the inn or online on the inn’s Facebook page.

Voting of the trees will be available through Sunday, Dec. 12, and the winners will be announced on Dec. 15.