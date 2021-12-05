Firefighter stable, but seriously injured after Moneta house fire

Firefighter seriously injured in Moneta house fire on Saturday.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A dog is dead and a firefighter is in the hospital after a fire in Moneta.

The Bedford County Fire Department said it happened at 1010 Dale Court Saturday afternoon just before 5 p.m.

We’re told the firefighter was originally taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, but was then flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

Crews from Moneta Fire Department, Bedford Fire Department, Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Dept., and Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue responded.

The Forest Fire Department and Hardy Fire Department responded to the scene after it was declared a ‘Mayday’ situation, meaning a firefighter was injured.

No word yet on what caused the fire.