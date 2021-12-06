Target extends store hours so customers have extra holiday shopping time

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – Falling behind on your holiday shopping?

Target announced last week that officials have extended hours to accommodate shoppers this holiday season, according to USA Today.

In a statement obtained by USA Today, Target plans to open from 7 a.m. until midnight through Dec. 23.

Not all stores in the U.S. will close later, but all Southwest Virginia residents are in luck! The Christiansburg, Danville, Lynchburg and Roanoke locations are a part of this extension.

Chief Stores Officer Mark Schindele told USA Today he hopes the extended hours would help customers easily finish their holiday shopping.

Click here to see if your local Target is extending its hours this holiday season.