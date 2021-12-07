Man arrested after Sunday afternoon double shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police have arrested the 23-year-old Roanoke man they believe is responsible for shooting two people on Sunday.

At about 12:25 p.m., police responded to the 2700 block of Glengary Avenue NW, about a half-mile from the intersection of Melrose Avenue NW and 24th Street NW, to find a man and a woman who had been shot.

The woman, whose injuries were not life-threatening, refused medical treatment.

The man, whose injuries were also not life-threatening, was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to be treated.

Police did not find a suspect at the scene; however, during the investigation, police identified J’Von Jones as the suspect.

On Monday, police and U.S. Marshals found him and arrested him without incident.

Jones faces charges of malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a felon and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting.

He was also arrested on outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court for a felony offense, brandishing a firearm and simple assault against a family member.