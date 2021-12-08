Carilion holding toy, clothing drive for youth psychiatric patients

Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital has used EMS diversions to deal with increased COVID-19 caseload

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion Clinic needs your help bringing a little Christmas spirit to kids this holiday season.

The hospital is holding a toy and clothing drive for children and teens at the in-patient psychiatric rehab center.

The center needs fidget toys, stress balls, board or card games, plus clothes for boys and girls ages 9 and up. Many of the toys and gifts can be used as coping strategies for the patients once they go back home.

“Our kids oftentimes are stigmatized in school,” said Lisa Dishner, the senior director of nursing with the Carilion Clinic Dept. of Psychiatry. “We want them to feel that their mental health and wellbeing are no different than a physical ailment.”

You can drop off donations Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Christmas Eve at the Carilion Rehab Building on the corner of McClanahan and Jefferson Street.