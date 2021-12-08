Police identify woman whose body was found in Amherst in October

AMHERST, Va. – The Medical Examiner in Roanoke has identified the body found in a wooded area in Amherst back in October.

The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Helena S. Poe, of Amherst, Virginia, authorities report.

This update comes after a survey crew found the victim’s body in the 100 block of Loch Lane on Oct. 6, according to Virginia State Police. Her body was found at the top of a ravine approximately 40 yards from the nearest building.

Her remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for identification, autopsy and examination.

The cause of the death is not known at this time as it remains an ongoing investigation.