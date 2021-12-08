Sheriff-elect Antonio Hash details big plans for Roanoke in the new year

ROANOKE, Va. – A new sheriff is in town. The City of Roanoke elected Antonio Hash last month and Tuesday the sheriff-elect was sworn in. Hash says he has big plans for when he takes office in January.

Tuesday, the courtroom was packed with friends, family and colleagues to watch Hash take the oath of office. Hegrew up in Roanoke, is a William Fleming graduate and has worked in the sheriff’s office for over a decade.

“I love the city I represent and thank you to the city who got me elected,” said Hash.

Hash has big plans for when he becomes sheriff in the new year. At the top of the list, raising salaries for deputies and inmate rehabilitation.

“That’s the whole reason we have a job. to make sure we curate re-entry programs again to talk about recidivism. These individuals, we don’t want them to re-offend when they get back into society,” said Hash. “So we want to create opportunities for them on the inside so that when they get back out into society they’ll be productive citizens.”

Another priority for Hash, building community relationships, especially with young people.

“I’m an advocate in making sure we have resource officers in our schools. Because our kids need to see not only law enforcement on the street when we have to go make an arrest, but a positive mentor, somebody they can look up to,” said Hash.

Hash says he looks forward to collaborating with Roanoke’s chief of police, city council and other city leaders.