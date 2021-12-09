‘Adopt an angel’ to bring Christmas cheer to a child in Roanoke

A look at the Angel Trees inside the Valley View Mall as of Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.

ROANOKE, Va. – As we make our way closer to Christmas, the Salvation Army Roanoke desperately needs your help!

At the Valley View Mall, the Salvation Army has multiple Christmas trees with tags, each representing a child.

As of Monday, those trees still had more than 200 tags.

To spread holiday cheer, you can ‘adopt an angel’ by taking one of the tags off a tree. Each one is marked with a child’s name and the gift they’re requesting for Christmas.

After choosing a tag off the tree, you can purchase the gifts and follow the instructions on the tag for where to drop them off.

What adds to the need is that the deadline to drop off gifts is Friday.