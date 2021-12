The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department is working to put out a house fire in the Back Creek area of Roanoke County.

Authorities say no injuries have been reported at this time with two adults and a dog making it out safely due to working smoke alarms.

The fire department says a parakeet died in the fire.

