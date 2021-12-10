Finish your holiday shopping at the Salem Holiday Market this weekend

Get ready to shop at the Salem Holiday Market this weekend.

This year, the market will span two days: Saturday, Dec.11 and Sunday, Dec. 12 at the Salem Civic Center.

The craft and vendor show will have unique crafters, artists and direct sell companies. There will be more than 70 regional sellers at this years event.

Admission to the holiday market is free, but shoppers are encouraged to contribute to the food drive held at the market. The money will benefit the Salem/Roanoke County Food Bank. The organization is looking for nonperishable food items, such as peanut butter, boxed pasta, canned vegetables and spaghetti sauce.

Bonnie Ferguson started the Salem Holiday Market with her husband, Tim, and their friends Jeannie Davis and Robert Chelak.

Ferguson said her favorite part about the market is seeing all her friends and watching the community come together.

“As a vendor myself, you get to know these people,” Ferguson said. “They become your friends. So we are always excited to have an event that vendors are going to come in and we get so see our friends again.”

The Holiday Market opens on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.