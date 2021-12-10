Officials ask public for help after Pittsylvania County dog’s throat was cut

Animal Control is offering a reward for information linked to an animal cruelty case.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Animal control officers need your help tonight after a dog was found with his throat cut.

Pittsylvania County Animal Control officers say the owner found his Akita mix hurt at their home along Rocky Knoll Lane in the Berry Hill area on Nov. 28.

Officials said a reward is being offered but did not disclose how much.

The dog was taken to the vet and is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Animal Control Office at 434-432-7937 or 434-432-7931.