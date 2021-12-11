Patrick Henry High School parents, teachers create 200 winter care packages for students in need

A pair of socks and cans of food may not mean much to some children during the holidays, but it could mean everything to students in need.

Though they don’t have pointy ears and a hat, several Roanoke mothers are hard at work ready to spread holiday cheer as any elf would.

Parents and teachers at Patrick Henry High School are packing 200 winter care packages for students in need.

PTSA Student Outreach Committee Co-Chair Julie Boxley said it’s more than a decade-long tradition.

“We want them to know each and every one of them matters to us and that we are here for them with any need they have that we can help with,” Boxley said.

Along with toiletries, hairbrushes and even pairs of socks, this year they are adding fleece blankets to give the packages a little extra warmth.

Packing food and sealing each bag with a holiday gift card, Nancy Cummings, a parent, said it’s a meaningful gesture that makes her feel the Christmas spirit.

“We put a little food in there but we also put a little treat in there every year and it may be the only thing that they get for the holiday season,” Cummings said.

Cummings plans to also bring in 50 packed food bags to help distribute to students on Monday before winter break begins.

As a parent, Boxley said times can be tough and it’s never shameful to ask for help.

“That’s what people in the community do,” Boxley said. “We help each other. And sometimes one person needs and sometimes it’s another family. That’s never anything to be ashamed about.

Next week, counselors will pass out the care packages to students they feel need it the most.