Two Roanoke musicians give out musical instruments to children in need

Two musicians in Roanoke are refurbishing old instruments to give children in need the gift of music.

ROANOKE, Va. – Two musicians in Roanoke are refurbishing old instruments to give children in need the gift of music.

Inside a storage unit in Roanoke lies a universal language ready to be played.

Bill Hudson and Al Coffey have picked up dozens of donated musical instruments to give to children who can’t afford one of their own.

“They can take it home,” said Feel Good Tour Co-Founder Bill Hudson. “That’s the important part. The child can take that instrument home.”

For the past 16 years, they have handed out 600 instruments to kids in several states.

Whether families lost everything due to natural disasters or never could strum a ukulele themselves, the musicians want to fill the gap.

“Music is important,” Al Coffey, co-founder, said. “It’s food for the soul.”

For the past seven years, they have set up a shop at the Rent-A-Space on Valley Avenue next to Lowe’s, so kids can claim their own instrument. The kids’ reactions are what keep the musicians going.

Ad

“We got him a trumpet and his eyes lit up like turning on the flashbulbs,” Coffey said.

Hudson and Coffey will be available next weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4221 Valley Ave in Roanoke.

If children would like an instrument, parents need to schedule an appointment with the musicians by reaching out to Hudson at liberty1street@gmail.com or by calling 540-819-2354.

If you want to donate an instrument, depending on your location, Coffey or Hudson can arrange a time to pick up the instrument from your home. You can reach out to Coffey at 540-366-7290.