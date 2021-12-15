Health officials urge public to get their flu shot as Virginia cases labeled as widespread

There are not only COVID-19 concerns this winter but flu season is also here.

ROANOKE, Va. – Flu season is here and the Virginia Department of Health is already seeing widespread reports of the virus in recent weeks.

While flu activity remains low nationally, health leaders are encouraging everyone six months and older to get their flu shot.

“It is very likely we will see more influenza cases in the US and in our local community,” said the Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie. “We are already seeing that. In our area, we have almost a thousand cases since September and actually five hundred cases in the last week.”

The doctor says it is especially important for those very young, the elderly and those immunocompromised to get vaccinated.

The 2020-2021 flu season was unusually mild.

However, Baffoe-Bonnie predicts a busier season this year.

“That could be as a result of the fact that we have loosened our guard in terms of masking and social distancing. Also, it’s very likely that because our previous influenza seasons were mild we’ve lost some of that immunity,” said Baffoe-Bonnie.

It is safe to get both the flu and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.