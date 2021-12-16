Hokies football, Kroger donate 450 turkeys to Feeding Southwest Virginia

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Hokies are helping the hungry through “Touchdowns for Turkeys.”

Kroger pledged to donate ten birds for every touchdown the Virginia Tech football team scores this season. However, the grocery chain decided to go for an extra point by donating another 100 turkeys to the cause.

Players came out to help package all the turkeys and other food items in preparation for donations.

“It warms my heart. It was really cool to come out here and give back to the community. It always feels good to do that,” said Hokies linebacker Dax Hollifield.

The food donations will go to Feeding Southwest Virginia, which serves the community the Hokies are a part of.

“They’re just doing a great job. We just love Virginia Tech,” said Pamela Irvine, president and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia. “Generosity is a wonderful thing. They’re not only touching turkeys, they’re touching hearts.”

“Being part of this is really an honor and a blessing,” said Hokies defensive tackle Josh Fuga. “To take time to give back to the community in the midst of bowl practice and just finishing up finals, you know. It just gives us time to step back and understand and see the bigger picture of why we’re doing this.”