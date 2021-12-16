Southwest, Central Virginia school districts responding to TikTok threat of school violence

A view of the TikTok app logo, in Tokyo, and a school bus.

ROANOKE, Va. – Those at school buildings on Friday may see an increased police presence in light of a post involving a blanket threat against schools in the United States that’s been circulating on TikTok this week.

Multiple school districts across our region are reacting to the post that’s threatening school safety “for every school in the USA, even elementary.”

On Thursday afternoon, TikTok posted to social media about the reports of a threat spreading on its platform.

We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok. — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) December 16, 2021

So far, 10 News has seen posts by seven area counties/cities: Amherst County, Buena Vista, Campbell County, Pulaski County, Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Rockbridge County.

While each district acknowledges there’s no direct threat against their specific district, all are planning precautions for Friday.

In Buena Vista and Roanoke County, there will be an increased police presence in schools

Campbell, Pulaski and Rockbridge County’s letters about the threat said each may have an increased law enforcement presence in schools.

Amherst County said it’s “working closely with other local and state agencies to provide extra security measures at each county school on Friday December 17, 2021.”

In Roanoke City, Friday was already scheduled to be a virtual day, so nothing will change for those within that school division.

While this threat is trending on TikTok, parents and guardians are encouraged to talk to their children about the dangers of sharing posts online that refer to threats against school safety.