Build Back Better Plan could face hurtles in Washington, political analyst says

President Joe Biden is now acknowledging his Build Back Better economic plan won't pass the Senate by Christmas.

ROANOKE, Va. – While President Biden’s Build Back Better legislation won’t pass this year, it also may have roadblocks in the new year, according to 10 news political analyst Dr. Ed Lynch.

Earlier this week, Democrats in the Senate decided to push back consideration of the legislation to next year. Lynch said one lawmaker will likely play a key factor in whether it passes.

“Thanks to the opposition of people like Joe Manchin and senator from West Virginia a comprehensive Build Back Better bill is very very unlikely to pass this year or next year,” Lynch said.

Democrats would like to see the legislation passed before the 2022 midterms to help the president’s approval rating.