Runners race through downtown Rocky Mount in 16th annual Johnny CASA 5K fundraiser

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – One of our own, reporter Brittany Weir, hosted the 16th Annual Johnny CASA 5K race Saturday morning in downtown Rocky Mount.

The theme this year was superheroes and the executive officer of the race is thankful for the heroes running in Saturday’s race.

“It takes a village to really embrace and encompass the needs of children, and people step up,” said Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center Executive Officer, Joyce Moran.

The event raises money to protect the interests of children at risk of abuse or neglect. All proceeds will go to the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center.