Roanoke Rescue Mission collecting cookies for annual Christmas meal

If you're looking to give back this holiday season, one of Roanoke's homeless shelters is looking for some sweet treats.

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re looking to give back this holiday season, one of Roanoke’s largest homeless shelters is looking for some sweet treats.

Each year, the Roanoke Rescue Mission hosts a Christmas feast.

Over the years, the mission has fed hundreds of people in need during the holiday season.

This year the mission is asking anyone in the Roanoke community who is looking to give back, to donate something sweet for the mission’s annual meal.

“We’re looking for cookies, table favors, you know, little candy in a bag, things like that, that we can put out, hand out to our guests on Christmas Day,” Kevin Berry with the Roanoke Rescue Mission said.

Treats can be dropped off at the mission located at 402 4th St SE, Roanoke, VA 24013 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Christmas Day feast will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.