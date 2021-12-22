Man arrested in connection to Campbell County Wells Fargo robbery from October

On Oct. 14, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said a man demanded money and stole an undisclosed amount of cash at the Wells Fargo on Timberlake Road.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A man is behind bars for robbing a Wells Fargo in Campbell County two months after the crime took place, authorities say.

On Oct. 14, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said a man demanded money and stole an undisclosed amount of cash at the Wells Fargo on Timberlake Road. After he took the money, he ran away from the scene and investigators were not able to locate him.

However, on Tuesday, a search warrant was obtained at a home in South Boston and evidence was found there that linked 26-year-old Ryan McKinney to the robbery.

McKinney was charged with one count of robbery and authorities said more charges are expected.

He’s currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail on a secure bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Investigator J.M Wade at 434-266-4119 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

