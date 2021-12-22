Salvation Army of Roanoke is $50,000 behind its goal for its Red Kettle campaign

It’s the season of giving, but one local nonprofit is still in dire need of donations to help reach its yearly goal.

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the season of giving, but one local nonprofit is still in dire need of donations to help reach its yearly goal.

The Salvation Army of Roanoke is $50,000 dollars behind its goal for the Red Kettle campaign.

The Salvation Army of Roanoke’s goal is to raise $150,000 from red kettles each year, but because of the pandemic, they’re experiencing a drastic drop in donations as well as a lack of volunteers, according to Captain Russel Clay.

“I have 43 locations that I can ring a bell but I’m only able to fill 10 because I can’t get enough people to volunteer and I can’t get enough bell ringers to come out,” he said.

The Red Kettle campaign runs through Christmas Eve. If you don’t have change or cash to give, The Salvation Army also accepts Apple and Google Pay.

“I always do when I see them. I always give them a dollar each time they’re out here. The money goes to a good purpose,” said Lawrence Morgan who we saw putting money into the red kettle.

Ad

For every $1 donated to a local red kettlebell, $0.82 stays in the community and goes directly to programs that help people in the Roanoke Valley.

“We’re all struggling. We are one big army and we are all struggling to meet the needs of the community so please help. Help us to help those in need because we can’t do it without you,” said Capt. Clay.

To help The Salvation Army of Roanoke close the gap in donations, give the next time you see a red kettle or contact your local Salvation Army. Organizers say you can still give even after the Red Kettle campaign ends.