Animals speak in their own voices for Wildlife Center of Virginia’s Christmas Eve activity

ROANOKE, Va. – This Christmas, staff at the Wildlife Center of Virginia are creating a fun way for children to hear animals speak in their own voices.

The idea came to staff because of old folklore that animals could speak on Christmas Eve.

While that can’t actually happen, staff at the wildlife center put together a video activity for people of all ages to learn more about the animals that call Virginia home. Ten animals are featured in the video, selected from among the hundreds of species the center treats every year.

“It’s a great way to test your knowledge but the true intention is to get people thinking about our big wild communities that live around us and will also be experiencing Christmas eve just like the rest of us,” Alex Wehrung with the Wildlife Center of Virginia said.

If you’re interested in watching the video, you can watch it here.