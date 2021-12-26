Rescue Mission serves grand feast for people in need

ROANOKE, Va. – Hundreds of people in need now have full tummies thanks to the Rescue Mission’s annual Christmas meal.

Every year, Roanoke’s largest homeless shelter hosts a grand feast for people without a home.

This year, there is enough ham, bread and savory sides to serve 200 meals in doors.

With the coronavirus still lingering, another 300 to-go meals were handed out.

Rescue Mission CEO Lee Clark said serving a hot meal is sometimes the first step to healing.

“If we can get folks fed and are not really thinking about being hungry then maybe we can also work with them on job skills, or getting connected to housing, or employment or overcoming addiction,” he said.

Clark said to continue serving the people they need more volunteers to meet the demand.