12 New Year’s Eve events happening in Southwest, Central Virginia to ring in 2022

2022 is just a few days away and it’s almost time to celebrate!

If you don’t have any set plans, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of events happening across Southwest and Central Virginia on Friday, Dec. 31:

Alleghany Highlands

Lynchburg Area

Black Tie & Heels Gala in Bedford - Put on your fanciest clothes and head over to the Bower Center for the Arts to celebrate the new year! The event starts at 8 p.m. Put on your fanciest clothes and head over to the Bower Center for the Arts to celebrate the new year! The event starts at 8 p.m.

New Year’s at Noon in Lynchburg - Amazement Square is hosting an early event for the kiddos! The event starts at 10 a.m. and kids can learn how communities around the world say hello to another year.

New River Valley

New Year’s Eve Dinner & Dance at The Floyd County Store - Have a nice meal and dance the night away at this Floyd County staple! Dinner starts at 6 p.m. with music by Twin Creeks Stringband & The New Macedon Rangers and dancing starting at 8 p.m. until midnight.

Noon Years Eve Party in Christiansburg - It’s fun for the whole family at this early New Years’ Eve celebration! Wonder Universe is hosting an event full of hot cocoa, popcorn, a dance party and more for the kids since the ball drops way past their bedtime.

Roanoke Valley

Southside