12 New Year’s Eve events happening in Southwest, Central Virginia to ring in 2022

2022 is just a few days away and it’s almost time to celebrate!
If you don’t have any set plans, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of events happening across Southwest and Central Virginia on Friday, Dec. 31:
Alleghany Highlands
- Swing into 22′ NYE with The Judy Chops in Clifton Forge - Ring in 2022 with this 1920s-themed bash! Starting 7 p.m. at The Farm, you can dress to impress and dance to Appalachian swing music while sipping on some brews.
- Garth Newel Music Center Virtual Concert in Hot Springs - Want to stay in to ring in the new year? Tune into a classical concert starting at 7 p.m.
Lynchburg Area
- Black Tie & Heels Gala in Bedford - Put on your fanciest clothes and head over to the Bower Center for the Arts to celebrate the new year! The event starts at 8 p.m.
- New Year’s at Noon in Lynchburg - Amazement Square is hosting an early event for the kiddos! The event starts at 10 a.m. and kids can learn how communities around the world say hello to another year.
New River Valley
- New Year’s Eve Dinner & Dance at The Floyd County Store - Have a nice meal and dance the night away at this Floyd County staple! Dinner starts at 6 p.m. with music by Twin Creeks Stringband & The New Macedon Rangers and dancing starting at 8 p.m. until midnight.
- Noon Years Eve Party in Christiansburg - It’s fun for the whole family at this early New Years’ Eve celebration! Wonder Universe is hosting an event full of hot cocoa, popcorn, a dance party and more for the kids since the ball drops way past their bedtime.
Roanoke Valley
- Ringing of the Bells in Fincastle - The generational Blue Ridge tradition continues in Historic Fincastle starting at 11:30 p.m. Gather at the Court House to help the town pay respect to the dying year and celebrate the arrival of the new year.
- Big Lick New Year’s Eve countdown celebration in Roanoke - The Star City’s biggest New Year’s party is back! Head over to Roanoke’s Market Square Plaza from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. for music, gaming, cocktails, food and a “Roanoke Star Rise at Midnight.”
- Roanoke Rail Yard Dawg’s New Year’s Eve game at the Berglund Center - Before you watch the ball drop, you can watch the puck drop! At 6:05 p.m., the Rail Yard Dawgs are ending the year hosting the Huntsville Havoc.
- New Year’s Eve with The Ambassador at Martin’s in Roanoke - Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill is hosting a special concert with California-based reggae artist, The Ambassador. The event starts at 10 p.m. and goes on until 1 a.m.
Southside
- Cheers to the New Year in Danville - 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Co. is bringing the beats and bubbly with live music starting at 8 p.m. from The PoorHouse followed by a champagne toast at midnight.
- Urban Cowboy Buck N’ New Years Dance and Show in Chatham - Put on your best cowboy hat and boots and get ready to throw down! The Stallions Band is playing at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m.