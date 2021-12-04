New Year’s Eve countdown celebration to return to downtown Roanoke this year

ROANOKE, Va. – On Dec. 31, you’ll be able to ring in the new year at Roanoke’s Big Lick New Year’s Eve countdown celebration.

This year, the organization aims to make the event the biggest one yet given that the countdown couldn’t be held last year. Those planning to attend can look forward to events such as live music, gaming, cocktails, food and a “Roanoke Star Rise at Midnight.” Musical artists this year include The Low Low Chariot, Jared Stout Band and Harvest Blaque.

The massive festival, which is hosted by Center in the Square with Big Lick Entertainment, will be held at Roanoke’s Market Square Plaza, Center in the Square and the historic Roanoke City Market Building in downtown Roanoke. It will last from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The event has been held since 2013 and welcomes all ages.

You can purchase tickets at the Center in the Square or box office and online.