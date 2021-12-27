Heat-detecting drone helps rescue missing Christmas Day hikers in Bedford

The Bedford Fire Department says it received a report of two missing hikers on Sharp Top Trail around 6 p.m. Christmas Day.

Deputy Chief Matt Scott says thankfully the hikers, ages 23 and 16, weren’t injured, but it could have been a Christmas Day disaster with temperatures dropping into the 40s.

“It was dark, cold, windy; and of course, the more people you have in the woods, the more potential you have for health factors,” said Scott.

He said the two were off the trail, about 3,500 feet up the mountain, but the entire rescue only took two-and-a-half hours to complete thanks to drone technology.

“There was no foliage on the tree, so we were able to get the coordinates from dispatch, and we were able to locate them with the infrared camera,” said Scott.

That camera detected their body heat, and firefighters were able to escort them down the trail.

Scott said since the department has the equipment, they only needed four first responders.

“Two went in on foot, I stayed back in command, and then we had our drone pilot. Basically, if we didn’t have the drone, you’re looking at a dozen, at least, people that will be trekking out in the woods looking for these individuals,” said Scott.

The volunteer department purchased the technology about three years ago, and they use it nearly ten times each year.

Scott wishes people would be more prepared.

“Don’t venture off of the trail, that’s where people seem to get lost. Obviously, pack [for at least 24 hours]. You want to be in the proper clothing, shoes, food, water,” said Scott.

If hikers do that, the department may not have to use drones as often.