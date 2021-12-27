Nominations to honor Southwest Virginia community heroes now open

Nominations for the 17th annual “Help Can’t Wait” celebration of heroes open on Monday

Nominations for the 17th annual “Help Can’t Wait” celebration of heroes opened on Monday.

The awards are designed to recognize those in our area who have saved lives or acted courageously to help another.

“It starts with even just an animal hero, to firefighters to workplace heroes to good Samaritans and police officers. Any hero or somebody who has done something in our community can be nominated,” says Jackie Grant the Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southwest Virginia.

The ten categories are animal rescue, corporate hero, firefighter, blood donor law enforcement, medical, military, 911 dispatch, workplace and education.

Anyone can be nominated, the deadline for submissions is Jan. 25. The ceremony will be held on April 19.

Click here to make a nomination