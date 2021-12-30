Boy recovering after being hit by car while riding his bike in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A boy is recovering after being hit by a car while riding his bike in Roanoke on Wednesday night.

Police said they were notified of the accident on Arbutus Ave. around 7 p.m.

Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the boy to Carilion Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Police said the driver of the vehicle and witnesses on the scene were cooperative. Neighbors said there has been a lot of traffic through the neighborhood.

AA whole bunch of traffic, we would see 18-wheelers come through here now. Mopeds, anything on the street and they speed through here. Cars speed through here all the time,” said Janette Sandidge, who lives on the same street.

10 News spoke with the boy’s father, who says doctors performed surgery for his injuries.