SALEM, Va. – Supply exceeded demand when hundreds of people got tested at the drive-thru event at the Salem Civic Center on Tuesday.

That’s why the Roanoke City & Alleghany Health District is distributing 300 free take-home test kits at the Salem Civic Center again on Thursday.

The tests will be available starting at 11 a.m. on a first come first serve basis.

The kits are expected to be out of stock very quickly.