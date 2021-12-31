Rescue Mission ready to help anyone impacted by the new downtown Roanoke camping ban

The Roanoke Rescue Mission is ready to help those in need.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City’s new camping ban ordinance takes effect on January 1, making it illegal for anyone to sleep on sidewalks in parts of downtown Roanoke.

Organizations including the Homeless Assistance Team and the City of Roanoke are doing their part to educate and help those who will be impacted.

The Roanoke Rescue Mission is an option for people experiencing homelessness. It offers more than 250 beds and ample space for accommodating anyone who needs shelter.

“We’ve been preparing since the first day that the rescue mission opened 73 years ago. We have been a place here in Roanoke for people to come if they need food, if they need shelter, if they need medical care or if they need addiction treatment, and we’re always going to remain that,” said Kevin Berry, the Community Outreach/Marketing Manager for the organization.

As far as COVID-19 concerns, the mission has safety protocols for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are quarantining them separately to keep current and new guests safe.

The map below shows where within city limits the sidewalk sleeping ban will be enforceable: