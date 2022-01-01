50º
wsls logo

Local News

Big Lick Downtown Countdown returns to Roanoke to ring in new year

The event is back in the star city after almost two years

Annie Schroeder, Reporter

Tags: Downtown Countdown, Roanoke
Big Lick Entertainment’s Downtown Countdown helped hundreds of people in the star city ring in the new year Friday evening (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va – Big Lick Entertainment’s Downtown Countdown helped hundreds of people in the star city ring in the new year Friday evening

Organizers were eager to welcome the event back to downtown Roanoke after having to cancel it last year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Live music, games, food, and drinks brought people from all over to Center in the Square and the City Market building to celebrate the annual tradition.

Masks were required at all indoor events throughout the evening.

“It’s unbelievable, the feeling of gratitude throughout the day is indescribable to not be able to host the event last year it’s honestly one of my absolute favorite things that we get to do because it’s around a holiday that hope that happens at 11:59pm you can feel it in the air because we all want the next year to always be better than the one before,” JD Sutphin with Big Lick Entertainment said.

Benefits from the event go toward Center in the Square.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Annie Schroeder joined the 10 News team as a reporter in June 2020 and is no stranger to Southwest Virginia.

email

facebook

twitter