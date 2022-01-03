Lynchburg’s public works department faces staffing issues during winter storm

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Several road closures and car accidents impacted travel around Lynchburg Monday while crews were out all day clearing the roadways.

Crews worked in two, 12-hour shifts with both plows and spreaders on the roads.

“Right now, we’re focused on primary and secondary streets. Once we get those under control and once we started with the accumulation, we’ll look to move into residentials. Once again, that determination will be made later on today,” said Lynchburg’s Public Works Director Clay Simmons.

He said they had about 30 pieces of equipment out on the roads, but they’re facing some staffing issues. About five employees are out due to COVID-19, and they have another half dozen vacancies in the department.

Simmons said they’re working with private contractors to get to those residential streets and urged people to stay inside if they didn’t have to be out.