More than 15,000 without power as snow rolls through Southwest, Central Virginia

Information as of 10 a.m. Monday

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – Monday morning’s snow has left many without power.

As of 10 a.m., Appalachian Power is reporting 18,789 customers without power in Virginia.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of the 10 counties with the most outages:

City/CountyCustomer Outages
Henry County3,595
Roanoke City2,804
Nelson County1,543
Grayson County1,301
Giles County830
Bedford County813
Campbell County772
Bland County750
Patrick County669
Botetourt County607

As of 10 a.m., the Central Virginia Electric Cooperative is reporting around 1,500 customers in our area without power. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown:

  • 1,595 in Nelson County

