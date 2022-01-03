More than 15,000 without power as snow rolls through Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Monday morning’s snow has left many without power.

As of 10 a.m., Appalachian Power is reporting 18,789 customers without power in Virginia.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of the 10 counties with the most outages:

City/County Customer Outages Henry County 3,595 Roanoke City 2,804 Nelson County 1,543 Grayson County 1,301 Giles County 830 Bedford County 813 Campbell County 772 Bland County 750 Patrick County 669 Botetourt County 607

As of 10 a.m., the Central Virginia Electric Cooperative is reporting around 1,500 customers in our area without power. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown: