More than 15,000 without power as snow rolls through Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Monday morning’s snow has left many without power.
As of 10 a.m., Appalachian Power is reporting 18,789 customers without power in Virginia.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of the 10 counties with the most outages:
|City/County
|Customer Outages
|Henry County
|3,595
|Roanoke City
|2,804
|Nelson County
|1,543
|Grayson County
|1,301
|Giles County
|830
|Bedford County
|813
|Campbell County
|772
|Bland County
|750
|Patrick County
|669
|Botetourt County
|607
As of 10 a.m., the Central Virginia Electric Cooperative is reporting around 1,500 customers in our area without power. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown:
- 1,595 in Nelson County