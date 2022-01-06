Bedford police chief announces retirement after 25 years of service

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford police chief is retiring and taking a job in the private sector after 25 years of service.

Todd Foreman started as a patrol officer in 1996 and made his way up the ranks and was appointed chief of police in 2016.

The announcement was made by Bart Warner, town manager, on Wednesday.

Foreman said he has accepted a position as the director of law enforcement outreach with the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries.

“I will stay involved in the community as Bedford is a great place to live and I only want to see it improve and grow,” said Foreman. “That is what makes the decision so difficult.”

Foreman’s retirement will start on Feb. 1, 2022.