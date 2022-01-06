Roanoke County TJ Maxx says it’s been mistakenly charging customers a 5-cent bag fee

TJ Maxx in Roanoke County charging a 5-cent bag fee when it was not supposed to be.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – For nearly a week, one Roanoke County store has been incorrectly charging its customers.

On January 1, the city of Roanoke’s plastic bag tax went into effect. This only affects grocery stores, convenience stores, and drugstores within city limits.

When 10 News learned that the TJ Maxx at Tanglewood Mall, which is located in Roanoke County, has also been charging this tax, we alerted the company and received the following response.

We looked into this and determined that our Electric Road store should not charge customers a $0.05 plastic bag fee, as it is located just outside of Roanoke’s official city limits, and not subject to the city’s ordinance. We have updated our register systems in this store accordingly. We regret any inconvenience this may have caused our customers, and we will gladly reimburse anyone who brings their receipt back to our Electric Road store. Andrew Mastrangelo, Assistant Vice President, Global Communications for TJX Companies

As you can see from the map below, while TJ Maxx is about as close to the city/county line as you can get, the retailer is indeed located in Roanoke County.

TJ Maxx store's location, relative to the City of Roanoke/Roanoke County border (Roanoke County)

If you shopped at the Electric Road TJ Maxx and were charged the fee, bring your receipt to the store to receive a refund.

Here’s a look at a full receipt with the bag fee charged.