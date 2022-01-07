A year later, Virginia lawmakers reflect on the capitol riots

ROANOKE, Va – One year ago, legislators from across Virginia traveled to Washington, D.C. to discuss election results when they were met with violence at the U.S. Capitol.

“This assault on democracy is so much bigger than any other particular issue,” said Sen. Mark Warner on Thursday.

“People need to understand that you can’t just come barging into a government building while business is taking place,” said Rep. Morgan Griffith on Thursday.

Griffith, who represents much of Southwest Virginia, was on the floor on Jan. 6, 2021, when he started a heated discussion with house speaker, Nancy Pelosi.

“Even though the folks at the Capitol were on the right, they messed up an opportunity for folks on the right to explain why they were upset with the 2020 election,” continued Griffith.

Warner was also on the floor in the U.S. Senate.

“This effort in terms of overturning the election, unfortunately, didn’t end on January 6. We’ve seen supporters of the former president go out and in state after state tried to dramatically restrict American tried to vote,” explained Warner.

Virginia Tech political expert Karen Hult said the insurrection has caused more division than unity.

“I think the sense of polarization and hostility is going to continue for a variety of reasons,” said Hult.

While political discussions in Washington stay split among party lines, both Virginia politicians hope to see more done to protect the Capitol in the future.