Girl Scout cookie season returns to the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. – This weekend thousands of girl scout cookies will be returning to the Roanoke Valley.

Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs will all be a part of the lineup as cookie season starts back up for troops across our region.

New cookies called ‘Adventurefuls,’ a chocolate cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, will be making their first appearance.

Organizers say they are excited to return to normal after the pandemic impacted sales last year.

“This week, we had cookies delivered all over the council about 200,000 packages within our 36 County footprint to get ready for our girls to begin selling this weekend and there’s wonderful booths that have not been out for the last couple of years,” said CEO of GSVCS Nikki Williams.

Cookie season will run until March 31. All cookies are $5 dollars a box.