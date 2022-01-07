‘It’s like a homecoming’: Salem rodeo returns after being canceled in 2021 due to pandemic

Grab your cowboy boots and hats and head over to the Salem Civic Center: the 2022 Stampede Championship Rodeo returns to Salem Friday night.

There’s a new rodeo clown this year and a new announcer. Plus, all the family favorite events like bull riding, barrel racing, mutton busting and other activities.

It’s also a chance for cowboys and cowgirls to work toward the world championship.

This event has been a favorite among many in the region, and after taking a year off in 2021 because of the pandemic, Rodeo officials said it’s good to be back.

“It’s like your missing part of your family, so it’s really good. It’s like a homecoming coming back out here this year,” said Kevin DeBusk, the director of public and media relations for the Salem Championship Stampede Rodeo.

The rodeo opens Friday night at 7:30 p.m. and runs through Sunday, Jan. 9.