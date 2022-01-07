Starbucks is opening in Rocky Mount this fall

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Starbucks logo in the window of a Starbucks in Homestead, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Starbucks lovers living south of Roanoke, rejoice! Soon, you won’t need to drive as far north to get your caffeine fix.

The coffee giant is opening a location at 591 Old Franklin Turnpike in Rocky Mount, according to a Starbucks spokesperson.

This is right across the street from Walmart, about a mile off of U.S. 220.

The restaurant, which is expected to open this fall, will feature a double drive-thru and employ about 30 people, according to Starbucks.

The Town of Rocky Mount has already approved a site plan and issued zoning permits for the construction of the Starbucks, according to Jessica Heckman, the town’s planning and zoning administrator.

Currently, the closest Starbucks to Rocky Mount is about 20 miles north on U.S. 220 in Roanoke County.