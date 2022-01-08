New Freedom Farm honors veteran with a rescued horse to care for as his own

An army veteran was surprised Saturday in Buchanan with a horse to care for as his own.

BUCHANAN, Va. – An army veteran was surprised Saturday in Buchanan with a horse to care for as his own.

Since Memorial Day, Cole, a rehabilitated horse, has grown to love Sergeant Clint Cash, a four-year Army veteran.

On Saturday, New Freedom Farm surprised Cash with a personalized coat to celebrate his growth and strong bond with his new stallion.

Cole was rescued from a cockfighting ring by Harmony Farm Sanctuary and arrived in Buchanan with a fear of human touch.

Cash’s friend who served in the army with him, Grady Bendel, said it’s the perfect match because both Cole and Cash share similar characteristics.

“When he first came here he was very timid, didn’t want to talk to anybody and stayed away from anybody,” Bentel said. “And here it is. You’re growing and he’s growing and there is so much to do man.”

Cash said he was drawn to Cole immediately because he was a challenge.

“It gave me something to try harder for to try to get him to come to me,” Cash said. “When he started coming to me and paying attention to me and I can get close to him it made me feel a little bit better about myself.

Andrew Kintgen served in the military for nine years as a Calvary Scout and knows the struggles of returning home after serving his country.

Now, he serves as a veteran mentor on the farm.

He said watching Cash and Cole’s relationship shows the true power of equestrian therapy for veterans.

“It’s that same feeling you get overseas when you are alone,” he said. “Sometimes you don’t have anybody to talk to. But you know someone is always there for you regardless. And that kind of relationship is that horse. It’s always going to be with you.”

Cole will remain at New Freedom Farm so the bond will never fade.