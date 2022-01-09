Roanoke Rescue Mission receives $100K donation from a local church

ROANOKE, Va. – The Rescue Mission received one of its single largest donations ever on Sunday from a church in Cave Springs.

The Church of the Holy Spirit honored the Roanoke homeless shelter with a check of $100,000.

The church and the shelter have worked hand-in-hand for more than 17 years.

The CEO of the Rescue Mission Lee Clark said the money will help maintain services like addiction treatment, employment resources along with food and shelter.

“When a gift like this comes it’s just…I’m humbled. I’m grateful. It’s just the fact that this church, this fellowship, is coming along beside us and sees the importance of our work.”

Just this week, the shelter launched a new outreach program where volunteers meet people in need to offer free medical help.