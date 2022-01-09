Salem rodeo returns to sold-out crowd after being canceled in 2021 due to pandemic

SALEM, Va. – A Salem staple had a successful homecoming.

The Stampede Championship Rodeo was completely sold out Saturday night.

The event includes a new rodeo clown this year and a new announcer. Plus, all the family favorite events—like bull riding, barrel racing, mutton busting and other events.

“We want to thank the enter Roanoke Valley area for their support of our event,” said Kevin DeBusk, director of media and public relations for the Salem Championship Rodeo. “Any time you have this success it’s because you’ve provided a product the community enjoys and that’s why we’ve believed in assure it’s a family event everyone can enjoy for the past 54 years.”

It’s the longest-running family show at the Salem Civic Center and also serves as a chance for cowboys and cowgirls to work toward the world championship.

Sunday is the last day of the rodeo and it will take place at 2 p.m. At this time, tickets are still available.