Roanoke Valley SPCA ‘Best in Show’ fundraiser brings animal art downtown

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley SPCA is returning a popular fundraiser this year was the “Best in Show” kicks off in March.

It’s an exhibit of animal art by local artists to benefit the shelter. An opening reception will be held on March 11 in the Charter Hall of the Market Building in Downtown Roanoke. The exhibit will be on display through March 13, before moving online.

Artists and pet lovers are invited to create the artwork for the competition. Pieces can be canvas or sculptures and can represent pets or other animals.

“It’s all ages and all skill levels. We have a variety of kids that want to paint or do a sculpture and submit it or even some seniors who paint, and everybody in between. We just have a variety of artists of all skill levels who want to show their love of animals,” said Roanoke Valley SPCA Marketing and Communications Director Julie Rickmond.

At least 50% of the proceeds benefit the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

Ad

Ahead of this event, the RVSPCA is also taking part in the #BettyWhiteChallenge. In honor of Betty White’s 100th birthday on January 17th, organizers across the country are raising money for shelter pets. Their goal is $5,000 and they’re encouraging the community to help the cause. Betty White was a lifelong animal lover and this challenge is a way to honor her memory by supporting something she advocated for.

“I think Betty White would be very proud. I think to know she inspired something like this, I think it’s gotten the message out even more about shelter pets and how amazing they are,” said Rickmond.

If you would like to donate to the Roanoke Valley SPCA, click here.