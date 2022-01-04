32º
Amherst County Humane Society honors Betty White’s love for animals through online campaign

The #BettyWhiteChallenge calls for donations on Jan. 17, what would have been her 100th birthday

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Betty White was a TV star, but one of her greatest legacies is helping animals

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Betty White was a star on television, but one of her greatest legacies is helping animals. An online campaign hopes to do just that in her memory.

The Amherst County Humane Society is taking part in the #BettyWhiteChallenge.

It calls for donations on Jan. 17, in honor of what would have been her 100th birthday.

“Donate $5, $10, however much you feel comfortable with to your local shelters, your animal shelters, your animal rescues to honor her. And when you do it, put it in Betty White’s name so that all the animal shelters are flooded with donations from Betty White,” said Sara Felton with the Amherst County Humane Society.

