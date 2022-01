Roanoke County police dealing with an officer shortage

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A man is in the hospital after a hit-and-run in Roanoke County on Wednesday night, according to Roanoke County Police.

Authorities said the victim was hit around 6 p.m. in the 1400 block of Freeborn Circle.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers said the incident remains under investigation.