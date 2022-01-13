One person, dog dead after Roanoke County mobile home fire

A fire in Roanoke County claimed the life of a resident and a dog on Thursday, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A fire in Roanoke County claimed the life of a resident and a dog on Thursday, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

At about 1:45 p.m., crews were called to the 6600 block of Back Creek Road, in the Clearbrook area, for the report of smoke coming from trees.

Firefighters arrived to find a double-wide mobile home that was entirely on fire.

At the time of the fire, an adult and a dog were inside. Authorities say neither the adult or the dog survived the fire. The identity of the adult victim was not disclosed.

Within about 50 minutes, the fire was extinguished. Crews determined the home to be a total loss.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene along with the Roanoke County Police Department trying to figure out the cause.