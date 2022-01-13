42º
Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine pushes for voting rights ahead of MLK Day

He wants all Americans to be able to cast their ballots regardless of their zip code

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine is pushing to change congressional rules and pass legislation to protect voting rights ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Democratic Senator said he expects there to be a debate on the floor of the Senate over the Freedom to Vote -- John Lewis Act.

Kaine said abusing filibuster rules allowed the discussion and vote to be blocked in the past. He wants all Americans to be able to cast their ballots in the way that works best for them, regardless of what zip code they live in.

“If you make it easier for people to participate, if you give them an election system that is not only convenient, but that is secure so that they can have confidence in it, more people will participate. And that isn’t always good for one party or another, but it’s good for democracy,” said Kaine.

Kaine will host a virtual discussion Friday with civil rights leaders across the Commonwealth on the importance of passing the legislation.

