Roanoke nonprofit donates $25,000 to free clinic to provide better access to mental healthcare

ROANOKE, Va. – A nonprofit in Roanoke is teaming up with the Bradley Free Clinic to ensure people in the Roanoke Valley have access to mental healthcare.

On Friday, Tudor House donated $25,000 to the free clinic to help fund its new behavioral services wing. The organization honors Louis Tudor of Roanoke, who died by suicide in 2020.

The new wing will allow staff at the clinic and Tudor House to serve those struggling with mental health and suicidal thoughts.

Organizers hope the new building will help people have more open conversations about mental illness.

“There’s been such a stigma involved with suicide. People don’t like to talk about it or if someone dies by suicide and their family and loved ones aren’t sure how other people are going to respond to it,” said Tudor House Executive Director Kathleen Thorell.

The new wing is expected to open sometime this spring.