Blue Ridge Parkway closed due to wintry weather

The parkway asks that visitors avoid the area until the storm passes

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

As snow blankets much of Southwest and Central Virginia, the entire Blue Ridge Parkway will be closed due to hazardous conditions.

For more information on Sunday’s winter storm, click here.

