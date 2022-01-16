Blue Ridge Parkway closed due to wintry weather

As snow blankets much of Southwest and Central Virginia, the entire Blue Ridge Parkway will be closed due to hazardous conditions.

The parkway asks that visitors avoid the area until the storm passes.

The whole parkway is currently closed due to ice and snow. Visitors are encouraged to avoid the parkway until the storm passes for their own safety and that of emergency personnel throughout our region. High winds and heavy snow are expected today, creating hazardous conditions. — Blue Ridge Parkway (@BlueRidgeNPS) January 16, 2022

